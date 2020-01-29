BERNcash Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, BERNcash has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. BERNcash has a market cap of $26,606.00 and $20.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.23 or 0.01325295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047118 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030927 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00204279 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00069002 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001851 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

