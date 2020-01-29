BetterBetting (BETR) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $82,605.00 and approximately $113.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

