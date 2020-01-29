BHEX Token (BHT) Price Hits $0.0248 on Major Exchanges

BHEX Token (CURRENCY:BHT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. BHEX Token has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and $542,306.00 worth of BHEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHEX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and BHEX. In the last seven days, BHEX Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BHEX Token’s total supply is 1,638,393,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,141,730 tokens. BHEX Token’s official website is www.bhex.com. BHEX Token’s official Twitter account is @

BHEX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, BHEX and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHEX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHEX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHEX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

