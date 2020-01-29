Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Down 9.8% in January

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.49% and a negative net margin of 342.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 139,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Bicycle Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

