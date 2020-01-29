BidiPass (BDP) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. BidiPass has a market cap of $4.64 million and $1.50 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.37 or 0.05636848 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00127729 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002669 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002878 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BDP is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass' total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,127,343 tokens. BidiPass' official website is bidipass.org. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

