Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,116.83 ($14.69).

Several research firms have issued reports on BYG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of LON BYG traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,170 ($15.39). The company had a trading volume of 70,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 910.50 ($11.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,170.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,092.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 17.10 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

