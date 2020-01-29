Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $18.77 million and $20.00 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.20 or 0.05580310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127685 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016985 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033738 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002845 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 42,630,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,719,649 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

