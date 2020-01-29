Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 27,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Biogen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Biogen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.64.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $281.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $338.87.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

