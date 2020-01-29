BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Up 14.3% in January

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,916,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 55,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 76,834 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

