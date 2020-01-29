Bismuth One Day Volume Tops $5,288.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $5,288.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000520 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.