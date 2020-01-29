Bitball Treasure Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for about $4.81 or 0.00051870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022406 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003722 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 230.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.