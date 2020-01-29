Bitblocks Trading Up 14.1% Over Last Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $694,524.00 and approximately $16,972.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047118 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00069002 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,426.20 or 1.00817573 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000742 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037382 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001412 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 213,777,530 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

