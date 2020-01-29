BitCapitalVendor Market Cap Reaches $6.28 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $6.28 million and $298,319.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00036098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.44 or 0.05665476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025391 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127640 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016512 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033790 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002852 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,599,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

