BitCash Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,837.00 (BITC)

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, BitCash has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $224,866.00 and $16,837.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitCash Coin Profile

BITC is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 21,386,148 coins and its circulating supply is 11,977,724 coins. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@BitCash. The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCash Coin Trading

BitCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

