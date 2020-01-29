BitCoen (BEN) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitCoen has a market cap of $50,139.00 and $1,089.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.27 or 0.02620341 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,335.12 or 1.00180766 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

