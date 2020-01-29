Bitcoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $6.89 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $377.39 or 0.04064799 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, Liquid, Independent Reserve and CoinEgg. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and $3.90 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,272.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00683884 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000449 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,250,250 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, IDCM, Coinroom, Independent Reserve, Negocie Coins, DSX, Trade Satoshi, GOPAX, Coinbe, Bitsane, Coindeal, Bit-Z, BtcTrade.im, Coinhub, B2BX, DragonEX, cfinex, WazirX, ABCC, YoBit, HBUS, Zebpay, Instant Bitex, Graviex, BitMarket, HitBTC, CPDAX, MBAex, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Liquid, Braziliex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CoinBene, Koinim, Poloniex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, QBTC, Bitstamp, WEX, OKEx, Exmo, Bithumb, Bit2C, Liqui, Coinfloor, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, RightBTC, COSS, Ovis, Zaif, Iquant, UEX, Bibox, Allcoin, Bitbns, BiteBTC, CoinEgg, CoinEx, CryptoBridge, BigONE, BitBay, Crex24, Gatecoin, Bleutrade, Korbit, BTC Markets, Tidex, OTCBTC, FCoin, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, Bitbank, Coinrail, Vebitcoin, Huobi, Bitinka, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Koineks, Trade By Trade, OKCoin International, bitFlyer, EXX, BTCC, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, C2CX, Coinbase Pro, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Kraken, Coinsuper, Mercado Bitcoin, Koinex, Upbit, Coinone, ACX, Bitfinex, CoinFalcon, Kuna, Cryptomate, Coinnest, BTC Trade UA, CEX.IO, Kucoin, Bisq, Altcoin Trader, Bitso, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Livecoin, ChaoEX, QuadrigaCX, TOPBTC, xBTCe, Cryptohub, Coinsquare, Exrates, BitForex, Binance and Buda. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.