Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $112.53 million and approximately $12.23 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00006508 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Huobi, Crex24 and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003539 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025354 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000992 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00040073 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinnest, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, Bithumb, Huobi, Crex24, CoinBene, YoBit, Indodax and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

