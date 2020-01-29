Bitcoin Fast (BTCF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,154.00

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. Bitcoin Fast has a market cap of $109,251.00 and approximately $1,154.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Fast has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Fast coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047158 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00069008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,451.88 or 1.00809596 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000742 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040455 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001409 BTC.

About Bitcoin Fast

BTCF is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,234,849 coins. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam. Bitcoin Fast’s official website is bitcoinfast.co.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Fast

Bitcoin Fast can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Fast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Fast using one of the exchanges listed above.

