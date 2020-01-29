Bitcoin Incognito Price Up 23.5% Over Last Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, STEX and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $365,988.00 and approximately $32,267.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001900 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000089 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,926,727 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

