BitCoin One Achieves Market Cap of $48,821.00 (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, BitCoin One has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One BitCoin One token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoin One has a market cap of $48,821.00 and approximately $812.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoin One alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.48 or 0.03126487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00192444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitCoin One Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 12,930,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,807,892 tokens. The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCoin One

BitCoin One can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoin One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoin One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoin One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.