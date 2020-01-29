Bitcoin Private Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $566,267.00 and $2,168.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Exrates and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00664866 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00123899 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00120550 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000982 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,813,892 coins and its circulating supply is 4,784,346 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Exrates, Sistemkoin, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

