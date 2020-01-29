Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $287.33 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $287.33 or 0.03086315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Coinsquare, ZB.COM and Bitkub. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and $3.19 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00193820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,222,577 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, BigONE, Bitfinex, CoinZest, MBAex, OTCBTC, Kraken, Bibox, Gate.io, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bitbns, Hotbit, SouthXchange, Bitkub, Binance, FCoin, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, IDAX, Koinex, OKEx, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand, CoinBene, Huobi, Cobinhood, Altcoin Trader, Bitrue, HitBTC, Indodax, Coinbit, Bithumb, CoinEx, Upbit, DragonEX, Kucoin, Coinsquare and Korbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

