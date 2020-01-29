BitcoiNote Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $31,065.00 and $4.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 63.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,184,735 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.