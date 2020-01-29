Bitcore Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $784.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,273.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.01873207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.36 or 0.04085138 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00639331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00129139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00750799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009737 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027759 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00696422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,066,815 coins and its circulating supply is 17,565,856 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

