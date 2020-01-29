BitDegree (BDG) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC and Cobinhood. During the last week, BitDegree has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $325,899.00 and $10.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitDegree alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00036359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $510.73 or 0.05504213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025282 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00128248 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002734 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033572 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002853 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org.

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDegree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDegree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.