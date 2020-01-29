BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Achieves Market Cap of $13,943.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $13,943.00 and approximately $825,533.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.62 or 0.03086184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00192233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120682 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

