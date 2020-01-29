Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0155 on Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $129,937.00 and $3.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000965 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,368,033 coins and its circulating supply is 8,368,028 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

