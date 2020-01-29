Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Market Capitalization Tops $1.70 Million

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Bitsdaq has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitsdaq token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and IDEX. Bitsdaq has a market cap of $1.70 million and $13,407.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,154,113 tokens. The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange.

Buying and Selling Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

