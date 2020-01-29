BitSend (BSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $120,602.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and Bittrex. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $120,602.00 and $279.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.01300413 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000169 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000954 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,026,900 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

According to CryptoCompare,

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

