BitTube (TUBE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre and Livecoin. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $5,663.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00750799 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001793 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 232,958,792 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

