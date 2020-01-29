bitUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $27.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bitUSD has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00006793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.53 or 0.03142129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,626,350 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org.

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

