Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Meta Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CASH) Head to Head Survey

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Meta Financial Group pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blackhawk Bancorp and Meta Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Financial Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Meta Financial Group has a consensus price target of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 15.86% 11.57% 1.16% Meta Financial Group 17.69% 12.70% 1.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Meta Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 2.25 $8.14 million N/A N/A Meta Financial Group $548.27 million 2.48 $97.00 million $2.66 13.77

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the bank has an asset value of 720,622 USD. It has generated a net income of 6,200 USD in December 31, 2017. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial finance loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, consumer finance loans, taxpayer advance loans, agriculture loans, consumer and commercial operating loans, and commercial insurance premium finance products. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates 10 full-service branch offices in Storm Lake and Des Moines, Iowa; and Brookings and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as 17 non-branch offices located in South Dakota, Texas, California, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, Michigan, and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

