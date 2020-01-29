BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.63

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 3.63 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30.

BlackRock has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. BlackRock has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BlackRock to earn $33.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $13.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $10.50 on Wednesday, hitting $540.47. 208,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $401.82 and a 52 week high of $547.35. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.80.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

