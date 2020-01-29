BLAST (BLAST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $311,087.00 and $5.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLAST has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004988 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005816 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000453 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 558,750,029 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

