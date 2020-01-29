BlitzPredict (XBP) Price Hits $0.0003

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One BlitzPredict token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $103,396.00 and $1,699.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003544 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025698 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000973 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00040108 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

