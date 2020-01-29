Blocklancer (LNC) Price Tops $0.0002

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Blocklancer token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Sistemkoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Blocklancer has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Blocklancer has a market cap of $21,087.00 and $182.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blocklancer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.73 or 0.03097967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00192213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00118519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blocklancer Profile

Blocklancer was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocklancer’s official website is blocklancer.net. The official message board for Blocklancer is publication.blocklancer.net.

Blocklancer Token Trading

Blocklancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocklancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocklancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocklancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocklancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.