Blocknet (BLOCK) Market Cap Reaches $13.53 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $13.53 million and approximately $49,593.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00022191 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,520,663 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

