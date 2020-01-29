Blockport (BPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Blockport has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockport token can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $40,056.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.03088631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00120830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

