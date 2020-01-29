Blockstack Tops One Day Trading Volume of $289,997.00 (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Blockstack has a total market cap of $23.03 million and approximately $289,997.00 worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockstack has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.43 or 0.05515426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025254 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00128036 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002715 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033501 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

STX is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 508,906,194 coins and its circulating supply is 246,414,209 coins. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org.

Buying and Selling Blockstack

