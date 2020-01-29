BlockStamp (BST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,869.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00013977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $34.21 million and approximately $3,869.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 71.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005814 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000626 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005813 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000149 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001967 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,745,857 coins and its circulating supply is 26,202,891 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

