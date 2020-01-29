Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Update

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 955,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

Shares of BLMN opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The company had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

