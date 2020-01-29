Bluescape Energy Partners LLC Buys 524,428 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bluescape Energy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,428 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for 21.9% of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Entergy worth $117,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 886,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,082,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

Shares of ETR opened at $129.99 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $131.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.