Bluescape Energy Partners LLC Invests $60.13 Million in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Bluescape Energy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,397,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,125,000. TransAlta comprises about 11.2% of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC owned 3.00% of TransAlta as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 13.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,773,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,817,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,889,000 after acquiring an additional 211,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 567.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 175,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TAC opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $7.61.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $449.19 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.64%.

TAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.