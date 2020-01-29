Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lowered by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Boeing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,244 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Boeing by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $68,721,000 after acquiring an additional 115,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $63,061,000 after acquiring an additional 113,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price target (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

BA stock traded up $8.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $324.88. 8,170,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.91 and its 200-day moving average is $351.83. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($4.26). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

