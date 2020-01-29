Boeing (NYSE:BA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.26 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($4.26), Briefing.com reports. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $325.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.83. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

