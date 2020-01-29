Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Boise Cascade worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 183.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 680.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 13,016 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $491,484.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kevin Corrick sold 20,923 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $796,747.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,482,396.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,248,861. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade Co has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.