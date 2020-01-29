Bolivarcoin Price Tops $0.0082 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $115,367.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. Over the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000102 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,152,774 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

