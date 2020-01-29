BOLT (BOLT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $491,371.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One BOLT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $491,371.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOLT has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.62 or 0.03086184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00192233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120682 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,224,970 tokens. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

