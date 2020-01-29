Bonpay (BON) Market Capitalization Hits $104,555.00

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Bonpay has a total market cap of $104,555.00 and approximately $2,288.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bonpay has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.62 or 0.03086184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00192233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120682 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay launched on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com.

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

