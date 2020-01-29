BonusCloud (BXC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $4,228.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.20 or 0.05580310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127685 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016985 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033738 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002845 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,961,192,404 tokens. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

